Police investigate possible shooting near Las Vegas child care center

Police are investigating a possible shooting near a child care center in northwest Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of N. Buffalo Drive, near W. Gowan Road, at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday after a caller indicated that someone may have shot a window out at a child care center.

Officers visited both a Fielday School KinderCare and Word of Life Christian Center on the block, but found no one injured.

An administrator at the KinderCare said no shooting had occurred near the school. Officials at World of Life Christian Center could not immediately be reached for comment.

No additional details were immediately available.

