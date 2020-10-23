Police investigate report of shooting in west Las Vegas Valley
A large presence of officers is currently surrounding a residence in the 8200 block of Golden Cyprus Avenue, near West Desert Inn and Cimarron roads.
Las Vegas police are investigating a report of a shooting in the west Las Vegas Valley.
A large presence of officers is currently surrounding a residence in the 8200 block of Golden Cyprus Avenue, near West Desert Inn and Cimarron roads. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
Las Vegas police have not responded to a request for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.