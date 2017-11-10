Police investigate shooting at 7-Eleven in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating apparently related shootings at two Las Vegas 7-Eleven stores Friday morning.

Las Vegas police and detectives gather in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store at the intersection of East Sunset and South Pecos roads in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said police received a call at 7:37 a.m. concerning a shooting at a convenience store at Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue.

Police say two men were fighting behind the convenience store before exchanging gunfire. One man died on the scene and the other drove away, stopping minutes later at a nearby gas station at Sunset and Pecos Roads, where he was found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to McGrath.

The surviving suspect was transported to Sunrise Hospital and will be prosecuted if he survives, McGrath said.

