Police investigate shooting at 7-Eleven in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Las Vegas 7-Eleven store Friday morning.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said police received a call at 7:37 a.m. concerning a shooting at a convenience store at Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue.
Police say two men were fighting behind the convenience store before exchanging gunfire. One man died on the scene and the other drove away, stopping minutes later at a nearby gas station at Sunset and Pecos Roads, where he was found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to McGrath.
The surviving suspect was transported to Sunrise Hospital and will be prosecuted if he survives, McGrath said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
