Police investigate shooting at downtown Las Vegas apartment complex

Officers responded to the 200 block of 11th Street just after 7 p.m. for a call reporting an assault after neighbors got into a fight with a man they said was a suspicious person.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police have closed Stewart Avenue after one man was shot in a fight downtown Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of 11th Street just after 7 p.m. for a call regarding an assault after neighbors got into a fight with a man they said was a suspicious person. One of the neighbors shot the man, leaving him with injuries that were not life-threatening, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

The suspicious man entered one resident’s apartment before neighbors arrived to defend the tenant and shot the man, Nogle said.

Stewart remained shut down between 10th and 11th street, but Nogle said he expected the roads to open up again before 11 p.m.

Detectives remained on the scene, but Nogle said he was unsure what charges, if any, would be brought against those involved.

