Police investigate shooting east of Las Vegas Strip
The Metropolitan Police Department warned of a heavy police presence following a shooting just east of the Las Vegas Strip.
A person was shot just east of the Strip Tuesday afternoon.
The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the area of East Desert Inn Road and South Channel 8 Drive.
The shooting victim was hospitalized, while the alleged shooter fled the scene, police said.
Metro warned of a heavy police presence in the area.
