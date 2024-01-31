65°F
Shootings

Police investigate shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2024 - 4:31 pm
 
Police tape marks a crime scene, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person was shot just east of the Strip Tuesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the area of East Desert Inn Road and South Channel 8 Drive.

The shooting victim was hospitalized, while the alleged shooter fled the scene, police said.

Metro warned of a heavy police presence in the area.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

