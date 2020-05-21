Police investigate shooting in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating the Thursday morning shooting of an individual in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting of an individual at Feather Cactus Court, near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue, on Thursday, May. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting of an individual at Feather Cactus Court, near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue, on Thursday, May. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting of an individual at Feather Cactus Court, near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue, on Thursday, May. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating the Thursday morning shooting of an individual in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Police were called to Feather Cactus Court, near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue, around 6:30 a.m. Las Vegas police Lt. Jeff Swanbeck said officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police had no other information about the circumstances of the shooting.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center. Preliminary information indicated the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, Swanbeck said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.