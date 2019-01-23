Police investigate shooting in central Las Vegas residential area

The shooting of a man was reported just before 9:10 a.m. on the 2600 block of South Van Patten Street, near East Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man was shot Wednesday morning in a residential area in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting was reported just before 9:10 a.m. on the 2600 block of South Van Patten Street, near East Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

A person, whose relationship to the man who was shot was not known, attempted to drive the victim to a hospital. But OcampoGomez said officers encountered the pair en route and the man was then taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center by ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.

Officers were on Van Patten investigating Wednesday morning, and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

2600 South Van Patten Street, las vegas, nv