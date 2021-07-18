91°F
Shootings

Police investigate shooting in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2021 - 7:10 am
 
(Getty Images)
Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

Officers responded just before 3:40 a.m. to the area north of Casino Center Boulevard and Fremont Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what appears to be a nonlife-threatening injury.

There was no information of a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

