Police investigate shooting in downtown Las Vegas

Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

Officers responded just before 3:40 a.m. to the area north of Casino Center Boulevard and Fremont Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what appears to be a nonlife-threatening injury.

There was no information of a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

