Police investigate shooting in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the northwest Las Vegas Valley that left one man injured on Tuesday afternoon.

The 5800 block of Royal Castle Lane, near Rainbow Boulevard and Tropical Parkway. Google Street View.

The shooting happened at a home on the 5800 block of Royal Castle Lane, near Rainbow Boulevard and Tropical Parkway, the Metropolitan Police Department said. A man inside the home was shot and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

5800 Royal Castle Lane, Las Vegas NV