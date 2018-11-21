Police investigate shooting in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the northwest Las Vegas Valley that left one man injured on Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at a home on the 5800 block of Royal Castle Lane, near Rainbow Boulevard and Tropical Parkway, the Metropolitan Police Department said. A man inside the home was shot and was taken to a hospital, police said.
Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
5800 Royal Castle Lane, Las Vegas NV