Police investigate shooting in southeast Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2022 - 10:41 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting occurred on the 4700 block of El Escorial Drive, near East Flamingo Road and South Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

