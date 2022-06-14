Police investigate shooting in southeast Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting occurred on the 4700 block of El Escorial Drive, near East Flamingo Road and South Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

