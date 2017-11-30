Police investigate shooting in southeast Las Vegas Valley

A teenage boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in the southeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called about 4:30 p.m. to a parking lot on the 6500 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road. The shooter approached the victim in the parking lot and shot him in the hand, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The boy appeared to have lost fingers in the shooting, which did not appear to be the result of a robbery, Meltzer said. The boy was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Meltzer said the shooter was seen driving northbound on Boulder Highway in an older model Chevrolet Malibu; he is still at large. There may have been three people in the car, police added.

6500 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas, NV