Police investigate shooting in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 7600 block of South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)

The shooting was reported around 6:10m a.m. in the 7600 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said in an email.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and one person has been detained at the scene. Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.