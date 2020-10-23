Police investigate shooting in west Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas officers surrounded a house for more than three hours Friday morning after reports of multiple gunshots.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a report of a shooting in the 8200 block of Golden Cyprus Avenue, near West Desert Inn and Cimarron roads, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating an early Friday shooting in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Officers surrounded a house in the 8200 block of Golden Cyprus Avenue, near West Desert Inn and Cimarron roads, for more than three hours Friday morning. Las Vegas Officer Aden OcampoGomez said police received reports of multiple gunshots in the neighborhood starting at 5:10 a.m.

When officers approached the house on Golden Cyprus, where shell casings were found, several people inside refused to come out.

OcampoGomez said officers eventually talked to the occupants of the home, who told them no one was injured. Police are still trying to determine what led to the gunfire and who was responsible.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.