Police investigate shooting injuring 1 in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night.

Police were called to reports of a shooting at about 9:50 p.m. in the area of Jones Boulevard and Robindale Road, near Warm Springs Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims said. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was hospitalized, but his condition was unknown at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Sims said.

Sims said the suspect had not been arrested Thursday night. The scene remained under investigation by detectives.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

