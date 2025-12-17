68°F
Shootings

Police investigate shooting involving officer in North Las Vegas; subject in custody

North Las Vegas police is investigating an officer involved shooting near Carey Avenue and Clay ...
North Las Vegas police is investigating an officer involved shooting near Carey Avenue and Clayton Street on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh joins other officers along with North ...
Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh joins other officers along with North Las Vegas Police officers as they investigate an officer involved shooting along West Carey Avenue and Clayton Street on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Metropolitan Police Department negotiator puts cones on evidence as LVMPD and North Las Vegas ...
A Metropolitan Police Department negotiator puts cones on evidence as LVMPD and North Las Vegas Police officers investigate an officer involved shooting along West Carey Avenue and Clayton Street on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vehicles are parked in the street as Metropolitan Police Department officers along with North L ...
Vehicles are parked in the street as Metropolitan Police Department officers along with North Las Vegas Police officers investigate an officer involved shooting along West Carey Avenue and Clayton Street on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metropolitan Police Department officers along with North Las Vegas Police officers investigate ...
Metropolitan Police Department officers along with North Las Vegas Police officers investigate an officer involved shooting along West Carey Avenue and Clayton Street on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metropolitan Police Department officers along with North Las Vegas Police officers investigate ...
Metropolitan Police Department officers along with North Las Vegas Police officers investigate an officer involved shooting along West Carey Avenue and Clayton Street on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SWAT vehicles drive up North West Avenue as Metropolitan Police Department officers along with ...
SWAT vehicles drive up North West Avenue as Metropolitan Police Department officers along with North Las Vegas Police officers investigate an officer involved shooting along West Carey Avenue and Clayton Street on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2025 - 12:16 pm
 
Updated December 17, 2025 - 1:52 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting involving an officer in North Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, according to a release from the department.

The shooting was reported near Carey Avenue and Clayton Street.

At 1:45 p.m., police said that the subject was taken into custody without incident.

The department says no officers have been reported injured at this time.

This is a dynamic scene and police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

