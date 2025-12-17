Police investigate shooting involving officer in North Las Vegas; subject in custody
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting involving an officer in North Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, according to a release from the department.
The shooting was reported near Carey Avenue and Clayton Street.
At 1:45 p.m., police said that the subject was taken into custody without incident.
The department says no officers have been reported injured at this time.
This is a dynamic scene and police are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.