Shootings

Police investigate shooting involving officer in southwest Las Vegas

FILE - Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2025 - 2:54 pm
 
Updated March 22, 2025 - 3:05 pm

The Metropolitan Police Department said early Saturday afternoon that it is investigating a shooting involving an officer in southwest Las Vegas, according to a new release.

The incident happened in the 6100 block of Allen Cove Court, which is near the 215 Beltway and Russell Road. No police officers were injured during the incident, the release stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

