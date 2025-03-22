Police investigate shooting involving officer in southwest Las Vegas
The Metropolitan Police Department said early Saturday afternoon that it is investigating a shooting involving an officer in southwest Las Vegas.
The incident happened in the 6100 block of Allen Cove Court, which is near the 215 Beltway and Russell Road. No police officers were injured during the incident, the release stated.
