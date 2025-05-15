78°F
Police investigate shooting near central valley shopping complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2025 - 11:57 am
 

Police are investigating a shooting in the central Las Vegas Valley that left a man in critical condition.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call reporting the incident in the 800 block of East Twain Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

According to Google Maps, a shopping complex including a Family Dollar, multiple restaurants, and a smoke shop is located there. When police arrived, they found a person suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds.”

The person was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

In an emailed statement, Metro said the investigation was ongoing and did not provide additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

