ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

Police investigate shooting near Stratosphere

By Michael Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2017 - 12:51 am
 

Two people were shot about midnight Thursday near the Stratosphere, Las Vegas police said.

They were both taken to University Medical Center after the shooting on the 200 block of Chicago Avenue, near South Industrial Road and West Wyoming Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. CJ Jenkins said.

He said both victims were alive. Their conditions were not known, Jenkins said, but he said they were both alert as of 12:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like