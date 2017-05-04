Police investigate shooting near Stratosphere

Police car (Thinkstock)

Two people were shot about midnight Thursday near the Stratosphere, Las Vegas police said.

They were both taken to University Medical Center after the shooting on the 200 block of Chicago Avenue, near South Industrial Road and West Wyoming Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. CJ Jenkins said.

He said both victims were alive. Their conditions were not known, Jenkins said, but he said they were both alert as of 12:45 a.m.

200 W Chicago Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102