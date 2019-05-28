Police investigate shooting of man in east Las Vegas

A man was injured in an east valley shooting Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just after 4 a.m., officers received reports of a shooting on the 3600 block of Crestview Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue and South Sandhill Road, Metro Lt. Bill Pates said.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.