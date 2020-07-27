Police investigate shooting of teen at central Las Vegas house party

Las Vegas police are investigating the shooting of a teen overnight at a house party in the central Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. David Gordon said the male victim was at a house party in the 1700 block of Canosa Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, when a fight broke out.

“One of the individuals pulled out a handgun and started shooting,” Gordon said.

The teen was struck in the arm as he was fleeing from the house.

“The victim was transported to the hospital where his condition is non-life threatening,” Gordon said. “The suspect is outstanding.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.