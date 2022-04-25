75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
If you are having problems accessing today’s e-Edition, please click on this link VIEW E-EDITION
Shootings

Police investigate shooting that left 1 hospitalized

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2022 - 12:13 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.

Police were called to a gas station in the 4300 block of West Sahara Avenue around 9:25 a.m.

The victim of the shooting was transported to UMC Trauma and is expected to live.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.

No further details were immediately available.

This a a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
2 shot, 1 killed near Twain and Cambridge
2 shot, 1 killed near Twain and Cambridge
2
UNLV finalizing coaching staff with former Texas Tech assistant
UNLV finalizing coaching staff with former Texas Tech assistant
3
Motel property on north Strip lists for $52M
Motel property on north Strip lists for $52M
4
Golden Knights report: Team announces 1st jersey patch sponsor
Golden Knights report: Team announces 1st jersey patch sponsor
5
Las Vegas gears for record turnout, economic impact with NFL Draft
Las Vegas gears for record turnout, economic impact with NFL Draft
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST