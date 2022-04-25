Police investigate shooting that left 1 hospitalized

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called to a gas station in the 4300 block of West Sahara Avenue around 9:25 a.m.

The victim of the shooting was transported to UMC Trauma and is expected to live.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.

No further details were immediately available.

This a a developing story. Check back for updates.