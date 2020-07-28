Police investigate shots fired at Las Vegas Strip resort

Las Vegas police are investigating the firing of gunshots on the 28th floor of a Las Vegas resort property early Tuesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. David Gordon said patrol officers were called to the 28th floor of the Hilton Grand Vacations Club, 300 E. Harmon Ave., at 2:51 a.m.

“Patrol officers located impact(s) inside a room and the hallway on the 28th floor,” Gordon said in a text. “Patrol officers have five people detained as persons of interest.”

No one was injured in the shooting. About 12 rooms were check by officers “to ensure there were no victims,” Gordon said.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are not yet known. Detectives were continuing to investigate early Tuesday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.