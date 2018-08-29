Police investigating after man found shot in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating early Wednesday morning after a man was found shot in a west valley neighborhood.

Las Vegas police are investigating a Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, shooting after finding a man on the the 7400 block of Wild Wind Drive with gunshot wounds. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just after 2 a.m. neighbors reported hearing gunshots in a neighborhood near Washington Avenue and Tenaya Way, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims said.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man suffering gunshot wounds on the 7400 block of Wild Wind Drive, Sims said.

The man was hospitalized, and as of 3:30 a.m. his condition was unknown.

Officers responding to the call initially believed it was a suicide, Lt. Timothy Hatchett said, until medical staff discovered the man had multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.

The man was hospitalized and was in “very critical” condition at 5 a.m., Hatchett said.

