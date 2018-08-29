Police investigating after man found shot in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating early Wednesday morning after a man was found shot in a west valley neighborhood.
Just after 2 a.m. neighbors reported hearing gunshots in a neighborhood near Washington Avenue and Tenaya Way, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims said.
Officers arriving at the scene found a man suffering gunshot wounds on the 7400 block of Wild Wind Drive, Sims said.
The man was hospitalized, and as of 3:30 a.m. his condition was unknown.
Officers responding to the call initially believed it was a suicide, Lt. Timothy Hatchett said, until medical staff discovered the man had multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.
The man was hospitalized and was in “very critical” condition at 5 a.m., Hatchett said.
