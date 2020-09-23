76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Shootings

Police investigating after shooting injures 1 at Aria on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2020 - 1:49 am
 

Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect after a shooting late Tuesday night at Aria on the Las Vegas Strip.

One woman suffered minor injuries when she was grazed by a bullet, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. The woman was treated at a local hospital and released.

Gordon said a a group of people got into an altercation in the valet area of Aria around 11 p.m.

Someone involved in the altercation fired shots, injuring the woman, he said.

Detectives were on the scene early Wednesday morning investigating and searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Thousands of laid-off casino workers asking ‘What now?’
Thousands of laid-off casino workers asking ‘What now?’
2
Fremont casino in trouble with regulator over botched investigation
Fremont casino in trouble with regulator over botched investigation
3
Shaquille O’Neal deepens Las Vegas ties with home purchase
Shaquille O’Neal deepens Las Vegas ties with home purchase
4
Jon Gruden says after Raiders game he had coronavirus
Jon Gruden says after Raiders game he had coronavirus
5
No-smoking policies inside hotel-casinos spreading
No-smoking policies inside hotel-casinos spreading
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST