Police investigating after shooting injures 1 at Aria on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect after a shooting late Tuesday night at Aria on the Las Vegas Strip.

(Kay Jones Davis Twitter)

One woman suffered minor injuries when she was grazed by a bullet, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. The woman was treated at a local hospital and released.

Gordon said a a group of people got into an altercation in the valet area of Aria around 11 p.m.

Welcome to Las Vegas… Shooting at the Aria thanks to Sisolak’s new approved visitors! pic.twitter.com/eHOX259vur — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) September 23, 2020

I heard six gun shots. Now 11 police cars, paramedics and firefighters are outside my 35th floor room @VdaraLV next to @AriaLV. Is it not safe in a 5star place?! #vitalvegas #nowhereissafe pic.twitter.com/oy4nnmNcK1 — Dorien Grais (@DorienGrais) September 23, 2020

Someone involved in the altercation fired shots, injuring the woman, he said.

Detectives were on the scene early Wednesday morning investigating and searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.