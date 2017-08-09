Police investigating fatal shooting in central Las Vegas

A man was shot dead Wednesday morning in the central valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday on the 5500 block of West Dewey Drive, near Russell and Lindell roads. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said the shooting happened about 12:10 a.m. on the 5500 block of West Dewey Drive, near Russell and Lindell roads. The man was shot in front of a house at least once by an unknown number of people.

He died at the hospital, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

No further information was immediately available.

