Shootings

Police investigating fatal shooting in central Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2017 - 2:05 am
 

A man was shot dead Wednesday morning in the central valley.

Las Vegas police said the shooting happened about 12:10 a.m. on the 5500 block of West Dewey Drive, near Russell and Lindell roads. The man was shot in front of a house at least once by an unknown number of people.

He died at the hospital, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

