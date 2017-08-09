Police investigating fatal shooting in central Las Vegas

A man was shot dead Wednesday morning in the central valley.
Las Vegas police said the shooting happened about 12:10 a.m. on the 5500 block of West Dewey Drive, near Russell and Lindell roads. The man was shot in front of a house at least once by an unknown number of people.
He died at the hospital, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
