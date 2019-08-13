Police investigating fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in the northeast valley Monday evening, and a suspect is in custody.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6000 block of Yellowstone Avenue near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Beas said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male suspect was taken into custody, Beas said. The suspect’s involvement in the shooting is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

