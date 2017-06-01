Police investigating officer-involved shooting in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers are present at a scene near Silver Lake and Vegas drives on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Las Vegas. No injuries have been reported, Metro said. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the central valley.

At about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Silver Lake and Vegas drives, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

No injuries have been reported, Metro said. One person has been taken into custody.

Vegas Drive is closed in both directions between Rancho and Pyramid drives, the Regional Transportation Commission said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

