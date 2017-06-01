ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in central Las Vegas

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2017 - 5:01 pm
 
Updated May 31, 2017 - 6:35 pm

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the central valley.

At about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Silver Lake and Vegas drives, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

No injuries have been reported, Metro said. One person has been taken into custody.

Vegas Drive is closed in both directions between Rancho and Pyramid drives, the Regional Transportation Commission said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal staff writer Rachel Crosby contributed to this story. Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

