Shootings

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2017 - 12:14 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in the eastern valley.

Metropolitan Police Department was alerted of possible gunshots about 10:50 p.m. on the 1700 block of Eddingham Court, near Owens Avenue and Mount Hood Street.

“Soon after officers’ arrival, the OIS occurred,” according to the public information office.

No further information was immediately available.

This is the eighth police shooting by Metro in 2017. The seventh was Wednesday, when Metro exchanged gunfire with a woman in the northwest valley.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
