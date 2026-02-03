Police investigating officer-involved shooting in south Las Vegas
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the south valley.
The shooting happened at 1:19 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Maryland Parkway, police said in a statement. No officers were injured.
The shooting happened at 1:19 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Maryland Parkway, police said in a statement. No officers were injured.
The Parkside Villas Apartment Homes complex is listed at that address. The complex is sandwiched between the 215 Beltway and Desert Bloom Park.
