Police investigating officer-involved shooting in south Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the south valley.

Two arrested in homicide near Arts District in Las Vegas

Police: Child called 911 to report man and woman dead in Las Vegas home

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the south valley this morning.

The shooting happened at 1:19 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Maryland Parkway, police said in a statement. No officers were injured.

The Parkside Villas Apartment Homes complex is listed at that address. The complex is sandwiched between the 215 Beltway and Desert Bloom Park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.