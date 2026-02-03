43°F
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in south Las Vegas

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2026 - 3:27 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the south valley this morning.

The shooting happened at 1:19 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Maryland Parkway, police said in a statement. No officers were injured.

The Parkside Villas Apartment Homes complex is listed at that address. The complex is sandwiched between the 215 Beltway and Desert Bloom Park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

