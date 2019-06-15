Police investigating officer-involved shooting in western Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a police shooting Friday night in the west valley near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way.

Officers responded to report of a person with a gun Friday night in the area of Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Officers fired at a suspect, who has been taken into custody.

The scene was still active about 10:20 p.m., police said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

