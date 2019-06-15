Police investigating officer-involved shooting in western Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating a police shooting Friday night in the west valley near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way.
Officers responded to report of a person with a gun Friday night in the area of Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Officers fired at a suspect, who has been taken into custody.
The scene was still active about 10:20 p.m., police said.
Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
