Police investigating officer-involved shooting near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday near downtown. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded after police received a domestic disturbance call at 2:43 p.m. in the 500 block of North Ninth Street, just south of Bonanza Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Shortly after officers arrived, shots were fired, and one person was transported to the hospital, police said. No officers were injured, police said.

Robert Klaus, who lives on a nearby street, said he heard at least a dozen gunshots Tuesday afternoon but did not see the shooting.

At least one person, an older man, lives at the home with his Chihuahuas, and police have been been called to the house before, Klaus said.

