Shootings

Police investigating officer-involved shooting near Strip

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2025 - 2:19 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting just west of the Strip on Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at 1:11 a.m. in an area near South Valley View Boulevard and West Twain Avenue, less than a mile west of Interstate 15.

No officers were reported injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

