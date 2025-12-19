Police investigating officer-involved shooting near Strip
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting just west of the Strip on Friday morning.
Police said the shooting happened at 1:11 a.m. in an area near South Valley View Boulevard and West Twain Avenue, less than a mile west of Interstate 15.
No officers were reported injured.
