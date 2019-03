(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in downtown Las Vegas Saturday morning.

About 11:40 a.m., a shooting was reported near 630 N. 11th St.,near East Charleston Boulevard and East Bonneville Avenue, Metro Lt. Mark Lorenco said.

No injuries have been reported and no perimeter has been set up at this time, Lorenco said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at je rrones@reviewjournal.com or 70 2-383-0256. Follow @ JessATerrones on Twitter.

630 N. 11th St LasVegas