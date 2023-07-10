Police investigating self-inflicted shooting death of 2-year-old

Preliminary reports are the 2-year-old somehow got ahold of a gun and shot themself on Sunday evening.

Las Vegas police were investigating the shooting death of a 2-year-old near Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 2-year-old died from an apparent self-inflicted shooting near Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday evening.

The shooting happened at the Eagle Trace Apartments, East Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North, around 6:30 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the boy was found in the apartment with an apparent gunshot wound and hospitalized, where he died.

Metro’s Abuse and Neglect detectives were investigating Monday morning, and authorities would not say if anyone had been arrested.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.