May 26, 2017 - 6:47 am

Las Vegas police investigate reports of shots fired at the Neonopolis underground parking garage at 450 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate reports of shots fired at the Neonopolis underground parking garage at 450 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate reports of shots fired at the Neonopolis underground parking garage at 450 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate reports of shots fired at the Neonopolis underground parking garage at 450 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate reports of shots fired at the Neonopolis underground parking garage at 450 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate reports of shots fired at the Neonopolis underground parking garage at 450 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate reports of shots fired at the Neonopolis underground parking garage at 450 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Neonopolis underground parking garage at 450 Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, May 26, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate reports of shots fired at the Neonopolis underground parking garage at 450 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Neonopolis located at 450 Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, May 26, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate reports of shots fired at the Neonopolis underground parking garage at 450 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate reports of shots fired at the Neonopolis underground parking garage at 450 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A shot was fired Friday morning in a downtown parking garage.

Nobody was hurt in the incident about 5:10 a.m. at the Neonopolis garage, 450 Fremont St., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dori Koren said.

He said police are not currently looking for anybody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.