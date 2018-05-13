Police investigating shooting in central Las Vegas

A man was shot at about 7:25 p.m. near 6255 W. Tropicana Ave., near South Jones Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dustin Butler said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot in the stomach Saturday evening in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The man was hospitalized at University Medical Center and was expected to survive his injury, Butler said.

Officers found a suspected shooter and took him into custody.

Detectives were investigating.

