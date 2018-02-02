Police investigating shooting in east Las Vegas

He was shot about 7:50 p.m. on the 3100 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Desert Inn Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

A man was shot four times Thursday night in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

He was shot about 7:50 p.m. on the 3100 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Desert Inn Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

She said the man was undergoing surgery and that police had no information on a shooter. Lt. Jeff Goodwin said the man was shot four times.

“We don’t have much info,” Cervantes said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

3100 South Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV