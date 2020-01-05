Police investigating shooting in Las Vegas
The victim sustained an apparent gunshot wound “but is not sure exactly where it occurred,” Metro Lt. Jose Hernandez said, adding the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday that left a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police responded at 12:46 p.m. to MountainView Hospital, Lt. Jose Hernandez said. The victim wasn’t sure exactly where the shooting occurred, he said, adding the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.
