Police investigating shooting in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday that left a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police responded at 12:46 p.m. to MountainView Hospital, Lt. Jose Hernandez said. The victim wasn’t sure exactly where the shooting occurred, he said, adding the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

