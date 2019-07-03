Police investigating shooting in northwest Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting in an apartment complex in northwestern Las Vegas.

The entrance to Desert Shores Villas complex is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

The man was shot about 3 p.m. at the Desert Shores Villas complex, 3151 N. Soaring Gulls Drive, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Rampart Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield. He was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, although his condition wasn’t immediately known.

Hadfield said police had not taken a suspect or suspects into custody as of 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

