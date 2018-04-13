Police investigating shooting in western Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon at a location on the 9800 block of Pioneer Avenue, near West Desert Inn Road and South Hualapai Way.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting on the 9800 block of Pioner Avenue, near near West Desert Inn Road and South Hualapai Way, in Las Vegas on Friday, April 13, 2018. The victim was transported to University Medical Center and one person has been detained. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon at a home in the west valley.

A man was shot about 2:25 p.m. on the 9800 block of Pioneer Avenue, near West Desert Inn Road and South Hualapai Way, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The man shot was hospitalized at University Medical Center, but the severity of his injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

Police had detained one person, Hadfield said.

No further information was immediately available.

