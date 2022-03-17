61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Shootings

Police investigating two northeast Las Vegas shootings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2022 - 6:31 am
 
Updated March 17, 2022 - 9:26 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said they were investigating two shootings overnight in northeast Las Vegas that occurred within a short distance of each another.

The first happened at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, when police received a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Sandy Lane, near East Gowan Road and Lamb Boulevard. A victim was transported to University Medical Center with what were described as survivable injuries.

At 12:35 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of San Marcos Street, near Sandy Lane and East Carey Avenue. Again, a victim was taken to the hospital with survivable injuries.

“These cases are still under investigation to determine the identity of the suspect, the motive or if they are related,” police later said in an e-mail.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Illinois man hits $1M jackpot at Strip casino
Illinois man hits $1M jackpot at Strip casino
2
Spirit Airlines to launch new nonstop service to 3 western cities
Spirit Airlines to launch new nonstop service to 3 western cities
3
A’s offer on another Las Vegas site, have setback in Oakland
A’s offer on another Las Vegas site, have setback in Oakland
4
Man shot by police ordered out of courtroom after shouting expletives
Man shot by police ordered out of courtroom after shouting expletives
5
Raiders rework defensive line adding Chandler Jones, moving Ngakoue
Raiders rework defensive line adding Chandler Jones, moving Ngakoue
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST