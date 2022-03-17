Police investigating two northeast Las Vegas shootings

It was not immediately clear if the Wednesday night shootings are related.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said they were investigating two shootings overnight in northeast Las Vegas that occurred within a short distance of each another.

The first happened at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, when police received a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Sandy Lane, near East Gowan Road and Lamb Boulevard. A victim was transported to University Medical Center with what were described as survivable injuries.

At 12:35 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of San Marcos Street, near Sandy Lane and East Carey Avenue. Again, a victim was taken to the hospital with survivable injuries.

“These cases are still under investigation to determine the identity of the suspect, the motive or if they are related,” police later said in an e-mail.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.