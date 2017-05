(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the central valley.

At about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Silver Lake and Vegas drives, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.