Police involved in east Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas police were involved in a shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley early Monday.
Preliminary reports said no injuries were involved in the shooting shortly before 4 a.m. in the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road.
“There are no reported injuries and this remains a dynamic event,” police stated in an email at 4 a.m.
Tropicana is closed in both directions between Pecos and Sandhill.
Police said they were planning an update about 5:45 a.m.
