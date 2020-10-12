63°F
Shootings

Police involved in east Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2020 - 4:28 am
 
Updated October 12, 2020 - 5:20 am

Las Vegas police were involved in a shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Preliminary reports said no injuries were involved in the shooting shortly before 4 a.m. in the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road.

“There are no reported injuries and this remains a dynamic event,” police stated in an email at 4 a.m.

Tropicana is closed in both directions between Pecos and Sandhill.

Police said they were planning an update about 5:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

