Police involved in east Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police were involved in a shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Preliminary reports said no injuries were involved in the shooting shortly before 4 a.m. in the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road.

“There are no reported injuries and this remains a dynamic event,” police stated in an email at 4 a.m.

Tropicana is closed in both directions between Pecos and Sandhill.

Police said they were planning an update about 5:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

