Police involved in east Las Vegas shooting, suspect being sought

Las Vegas police were involved in a shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Preliminary reports said no injuries were involved in the shooting shortly before 4 a.m. in the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road.

The suspect was still being sought as of 6 a.m., said Capt. Sasha Larkin of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Larkin said a white male suspect fired at officers once and an officer quickly returned fire. The suspect fled on foot and was pursued by officers.

“He stopped and fired again and an officer returned fire and then took over,” Larkin said.

The suspect then fled into the neighborhood, Larkin said, adding that anybody in the area should call 911 if they see a suspicious person.

Tropicana was closed in both directions between Pecos and Sandhill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.