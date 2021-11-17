Police involved in shooting in northwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the northwest valley.
Police said in an email that the shooting unfolded at 11:39 a.m. near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya Way. Further details were not immediately released.
This is a developing story.
