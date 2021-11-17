Police involved in shooting in northwest Las Vegas

73°F
Police investigate OIS in northwest valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2021 - 12:07 pm
 
Updated November 17, 2021 - 12:30 pm
Screenshot from video of Las Vegas police investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tenaya ...
Screenshot from video of Las Vegas police investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tenaya Way near Cheyenne Avenue, Wed., Nov. 17, 2021. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting around 3250 Tenaya way, Wednesday, No ...
Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting around 3250 Tenaya way, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the northwest valley.

Police said in an email that the shooting unfolded at 11:39 a.m. near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya Way. Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story.

