84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Shootings

Police involved in shooting in south Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2022 - 8:50 pm
 
Updated September 17, 2022 - 8:54 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

An officer-involved shooting is being investigated in the south valley Saturday night.

Metro said the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. near Serene Avenue and Haven Street.

Police said a suspect was in custody. No details were provided.

People are advised to avoid the area.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
2
‘I’ve certainly made mistakes’: Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview
‘I’ve certainly made mistakes’: Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview
3
3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals
3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals
4
Suspect in RJ reporter’s killing came from politically powerful family
Suspect in RJ reporter’s killing came from politically powerful family
5
CCSD superintendent slams proposed efforts to break up school district
CCSD superintendent slams proposed efforts to break up school district
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST