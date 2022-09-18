Police involved in shooting in south Las Vegas Valley
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the south valley Saturday night.
Metro said the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. near Serene Avenue and Haven Street.
Police said a suspect was in custody. No details were provided.
People are advised to avoid the area.
This a developing story. Check back for updates.
