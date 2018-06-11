Police look for suspect in central Las Vegas shooting

No one was injured early Monday morning after a shot was fired into a central valley apartment.

Kensington Suites (Google)

Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at the Kensington Suites at 2200 W. Bonanza Road, near Rancho Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The bullet went through a wall and entered the apartment, Gordon said, but the tenant wasn’t home.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

