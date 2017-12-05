Police look for suspect in east Las Vegas road rage shooting

One man was injured Monday night after a road rage shooting in the east valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting was reported about 10:45 p.m. Monday at Desert Inn and Theme roads, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said a man was shot during a road rage encounter and was hospitalized with a graze wound.

Police are still searching for the shooter, a white man who was last seen driving east on Theme Street in a late 1990s or early 2000s 4-door sedan, Gordon said.

Desert Inn and Theme roads were shut down during the investigation, but have since reopened.

Desert Inn and Theme roads Las Vegas, Nevada