Police look for suspect who shot man in central Las Vegas

A man was shot in front of an apartment complex in the central Las Vegas Valley Sunday night.

He was shot in the ankle near Pennwood Place Apartments, near South Valley View Boulevard at 4001 Pennwood Ave., about 10:10 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Gordon said the man was talking with some friends when another man walked up, “uttered some comments,” pulled out a gun and began to shoot. The shooter ran and was not in custody as of midnight Monday.

The man shot was taken to a hospital. He is expected to live.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, Gordon said.

