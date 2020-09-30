95°F
Shootings

Police looking for 3 after shooting left man paralyzed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 3:53 pm
 

Police are looking for a man and woman involved in an August shooting that left another man paralyzed.

Officers were called at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 29 to the 5000 block of East Tropicana Avenue after a fight led to a woman shooting a man, leaving him paralyzed, according to a Wednesday statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators are searching for the woman suspected of pulling the trigger, who is described as a Hispanic female in her 20s, last seen wearing a black-and-white plaid shirt, black undershirt and blue jeans.

A man who detectives believe began the argument with the victim is also being sought as a person of interest. He was described as a white man in his 20s who was last seen wearing black clothing and a black hat with an ankle monitor on his left leg.

A second female was in the 2012-2014 red Toyota Camry the two drove off in. The second female was described as a Black female in her 20s, last seen wearing a white dress.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-8242.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

